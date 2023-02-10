In India's well-being lies world prosperity: PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the guarantee to world prosperity lies with India, as he urged investors to bet on the country and on Uttar Pradesh.

Welcoming foreign delegates and Indian industry leaders to the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Modi linked the world's economic well-being to that of India. Inaugurating the mega event, Modi referred to the "double-engine" government – with the BJP in power both at the Centre and in Lucknow – and called UP a state full of possibilities. "There cannot be a better partnership than this. Let's not waste this time. World's prosperity lies in India's prosperity. The bright future of the world is guaranteed in the bright future of India," he said.

Modi said Uttar Pradesh inspired hope. "If India is a bright spot for the world, UP is providing important leadership for India's growth." The prime minister referred to the impact of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine on the global economy and said India emerged quickly out of the crisis, showing resilience. "The biggest reason for this is the increasing self-confidence of Indians," Modi said, adding that the country is seeing a big change in the mindset of its youth and society's aspirations.