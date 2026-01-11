In line with CM Yogi’s vision, a plan to establish 15 lakh enterprises in the next five years

Lucknow, 11 January. - Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a major step has been taken towards making Uttar Pradesh a self-reliant and entrepreneurial state.

A plan has been prepared to establish 15 lakh new enterprises in the state over the next five years. Along with this, there is a roadmap to create one crore entrepreneurs from villages in the near future.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) will serve as the foundation of this mega campaign, through which Self Help Groups will be connected with entrepreneurship.

With CM Yogi’s vision, the dream of self-reliant villages, empowered entrepreneurs and a Viksit Uttar Pradesh is beginning to take shape. Successful entrepreneurs who have progressed with limited resources are also inspiring other women across the state to move forward and become self-reliant.

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, a comprehensive plan has been formulated to connect people in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh with employment on a large scale.

Under this initiative, at least one member or group from each Self Help Group will be provided encouragement to establish an enterprise.

Along with agricultural livelihoods, activities being carried out in non-agricultural livelihood sectors will be expanded up to the level of every Self Help Group, which will create new opportunities for employment and income in villages across the state.

There are a large number of women in the state who, despite limited income and increasing family responsibilities, have taken a pledge to become self-reliant and are successfully turning this resolve into reality.

14 Lakhpati Didis from the state will also get the opportunity to participate as special guests in the parade to be held on Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day.