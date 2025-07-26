Live
In Uttarakhand Gallantry Grant for Param Vir Chakra Awardees Increased to ₹1.5 Crore
Param Vir Chakra heroes in Uttarakhand to receive ₹1.5 crore as Gallantry Grant after latest state government decision.
CM Gives a Major Gift to Soldiers on the Eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas
Previously, a lump sum of ₹50 lakh was being given
Annual grant of ₹3 lakh will continue as before
On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami gave a major gift to soldiers. The gallantry grant for Param Vir Chakra awardees has now been increased to ₹1.5 crore. Previously, the amount was ₹50 lakh. In addition, they will continue to receive an annual grant of ₹3 lakh.
The Chief Minister made this announcement during a Soldiers’ Honour Ceremony held in Khatima. The ceremony was organized on the death anniversary of his late father, Subedar Shri Sher Singh Dhami. The proposal from the Department of Sainik Welfare has been approved by the Chief Minister.
An increase of ₹1 crore in the gallantry grant amount clearly reflects the Chief Minister’s deep concern for the welfare of soldiers. Before June 2022, the gallantry grant for Param Vir Chakra recipients was ₹30 lakh. On June 10, 2022, the Cabinet decided to increase this to ₹50 lakh, and the official order was issued on July 14, 2022. Now, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has further raised this lump sum grant from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore.
“Our country’s borders are secure due to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of our brave soldiers. It is the duty of every citizen to honour the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of our soldiers. Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods) but also Veerbhoomi (Land of the Brave), which has given many brave soldiers to the nation. The life of a soldier and his family is a symbol of discipline, sacrifice, and service. The state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers and their families and continues to take firm and effective decisions to safeguard their interests.”
— Pushkar Singh Dhami
Chief Minister, Uttarakhand