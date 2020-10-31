Increased wind speed may improve Delhi’s air quality

New Delhi: Increased surface wind speed and faster dispersion is likely to result in significant improvement of air pollution levels in the national capital by November 1, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, which comes under the aegis of Ministry of Earth Sciences stated on Friday.

Capital city's air quality index stood at 381 at 12 pm, which falls in the 'very poor' category. "Calm surface winds prevail over the region and winds are forecasted to pick up, the improved ventilation, likely to influence air quality positively. Increased surface wind speed and faster dispersion are likely to significantly improve the situation by November 1 to the lower-end of the very poor to poor category."

Besides this, synergised stubble fire counts significantly decreased and stood at 1,143 on Thursday. Although the boundary layer winds direction is favourable for pollutant transport towards the region, improved ventilation conditions is likely to bring down the concentration levels in Delhi. The stubble burning share is estimated as 19 per cent for Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), twelve of the 35 pollution monitoring station in Delhi showed 'severe' air quality index reading. Delhi's Bawana area recorded the worst air quality index at 447, which falls in the 'severe' category.

Besides these, 22 pollution monitoring station showed 'very poor' reading and one logged moderate air quality index. The overall pollution levels continued to be in the higher end of the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, Delhi's neighbouring regions - Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida -- also recorded 'very poor' quality of air. Greater Noida and Noida's air is currently the most polluted amongst all.