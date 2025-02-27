India a trusted friend and strategic ally for Europe, says EU chief after arrival in New Delhi

New Delhi: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners - a first in India-EU partnership - arrived in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon on a two-day India visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

"Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with Narendra Modi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," the European Commission President posted on X after landing in the Indian capital.

This is Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India, having earlier visited the country for a bilateral official visit in April 2022, and later to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023. Prime Minister Modi and the EU President have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

Elevating the India-European Union multifaceted partnership to new heights, this is the first ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024.

The President of the European Commission was received with a special welcome by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel at the airport.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday. The second ministerial meeting of the India–EU Trade and Technology Council and bilateral ministerial meetings between the European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will also be held during the visit.

"India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004 and their bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas. As the two sides enter the third decade of the strategic partnership, the visit of President von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations based on growing convergences," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the EU President's arrival.

The President of the European Commission is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar later on Thursday.



