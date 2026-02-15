India adds over 50,000 MW new power capacity in 10 months of FY 26

A record 52,537 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added in the country up to January 31, during the current financial year, which represents an 11 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for 2024-25, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Renewable energy accounts for as much as 39,657 MW of this total capacity, which includes 34,955 MW of solar power and 4,613 MW of wind power.

This marks the highest ever capacity addition in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during FY 2024–25.

As on January 31, 2026, India's total installed power generation capacity stands at 520,510.95 MW. This comprises 248,541.62 MW of fossil fuel-based capacity and 271,969.33 MW of non-fossil fuel capacity.

Renewable energy constitutes 263,189.33 MW while nuclear energy accounts for 8,780 MW of the non-fossil fuel capacity.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, recently reiterated India's commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel installed power capacity by 2030 and Net Zero emissions by 2070 at the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

Highlighting a major milestone, Union Minister Joshi told that India has already achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target under the Paris Agreement.

"India's renewable energy capacity has crossed 266 GW, placing the country among global leaders in renewable energy deployment."

The Union Minister underlined that as one of the world's fastest-growing major energy markets, India is prioritising reliable and resilient power systems through accelerated deployment of energy storage solutions, grid modernisation, development of Green Energy Corridors and innovative bidding mechanisms such as hybrid and round-the-clock renewable energy projects.

He also highlighted India's efforts to strengthen clean energy supply chains and expand domestic manufacturing across solar, wind, batteries and electrolysers, contributing to both national self-reliance and diversified global supply chains.

Emphasising the people-centric nature of India's energy transition, the Union Minister highlighted flagship programmes aimed at empowering households and farmers.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, around 2.5 million households have benefitted from rooftop solar installations in less than two years.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, about 2.17 million farmers have benefited through replacement of diesel pumps and solarisation of agricultural feeders.