India AI Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Highlights AI Growth Strategy and India’s Tech Leadership

The India AI Summit 2026 LIVE is happening in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. It’s called the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and is one of the biggest AI innovation summits India has ever hosted. Leaders from many countries, technology experts, startup founders, and policy makers are here to talk about how artificial intelligence can help people and society. This is the first major international AI event held in the Global South, showing India’s rising AI development in India and global role.

PM Modi AI Summit speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on artificial intelligence welcomed all guests and said India stands at the front of the India AI transformation 2026. He said the summit’s theme is about using AI for “welfare and happiness for all” and that AI is already helping sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance. Modi also invited the world’s data and companies to come to India as part of a broader AI growth strategy India that focuses on innovation and jobs.

At the summit, discussions cover responsible AI use, future skills, safety, and how to make AI fair and helpful for everyone — this supports the new India AI policy 2026 ideas about setting rules without slowing down innovation.

The event also includes an AI Expo with hundreds of exhibits and startup showcases, which strengthens the India AI ecosystem and supports the Digital India AI initiative. India’s growing digital public systems and startup scene are reasons many countries and tech companies choose to work with India, boosting the country’s India tech leadership 2026 on the world stage.

Overall, the summit highlights India’s goal of global cooperation, innovation, and responsible AI that benefits all.