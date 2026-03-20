India and Italy discuss bilateral ties, regional-global issues of mutual interest

New Delhi: India and Italy held the 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday, discussing entire gamut of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The officials of India and Italy expressed happiness on growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU) and welcomed the conclusion of landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the signing of Security and Defence Partnership and the Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility. They discussed key developments in Indo-Pacific, West Asia and other global and regional issues of shared interest.

"The FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the progress of Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29 particularly in sectors of trade and economy, technology, space, research & innovation, defence and security, counter-terrorism, renewable energy, education and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"Both sides agreed on expeditious implementation of India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism in line with their joint commitment to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Both sides are also working for holding the first Maritime Security Dialogue to enhance collaboration for safety, security and growth across the maritime domain," it added.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen collaboration in skilling and mobility including in healthcare sector within the framework of Migration and Mobility Agreement. For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George, while the Italian delegation was led by Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere, Director General for Globalisation and Global issues at Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Foreign Office Consultations were held in the backdrop of regular and frequent high level engagement between two nations, the most recent ones being meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November last year and meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Delhi in December 2025.

"India-Italy bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory, with regular high level interactions, ministerial dialogues and growing engagements at private sector level. Both sides looked forward to continued engagement including regular meetings of institutional mechanisms in trade and investment, defence, science and technology for timely implementation of Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) across all domains to further deepen India-Italy strategic partnership. Both sides agreed to hold next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Italy on mutually convenient dates," the MEA stated.