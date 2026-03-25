India and UK discuss ways to address evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges

New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focused on advancing defence cooperation between both nations. The two chiefs laid emphasis on enhancing jointness, strengthening interoperability, and addressing evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges. They also spoke about operational cooperation, training exchanges, and capacity building.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, UK Air Force, on 25 Mar 26. The discussions focused on advancing India-UK defence cooperation, with emphasis on enhancing jointness, strengthening interoperability, and addressing evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges," spokesperson of the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Both leaders exchanged perspectives on operational cooperation, training exchanges, and capacity building, underscoring the importance of integrated approaches in ensuring stability across the Indo Pacific and beyond. The interaction reaffirmed both nations' commitment to deepen strategic ties and foster enduring defence partnerships," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Smyth met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi and discussed the current geostrategic situation and issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on the current geostrategic situation and discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation and exploring joint initiatives to bolster peace and security."

Air Chief Marshal Smyth is on a three-day official visit to India to boost military ties between two nations.

On Tuesday, he visited the Air Force Station in Gwalior, where he gained a first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacted with air warriors.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, RAF (UK), visited Air Force Station Gwalior on 24 Mar 2026, gaining first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacting with air warriors. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. The visit reinforced mutual understanding and explored avenues for enhanced convergence and interoperability between the two Air Forces," Indian Air Force's Media Coordination Centre posted on X.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal Smyth also held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement between two nations.

In a statement on X, High Commission of India in London stated, "Advancing future-ready India UK defence engagement! General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, with discussions focusing on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement."

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of India–United Kingdom Defence Partnership. Exchange of Instructors continues to be a key pillar of the bilateral cooperation matrix, alongside significant strides in enhancing Defence Intelligence collaboration," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff wrote on X.

"The CDS commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more Integrated and future-ready Defence engagement," it added.

On Monday, Air Chief Marshal Smyth met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening air power ties.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, on an official visit to India, called on Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties," the IAF stated.

Air Chief Marshal Smyth began his India visit on Monday by paying homage to the bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.



