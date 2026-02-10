India and UK sign agreement on social security for employees on short-term overseas assignments

New Delhi/London: India and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed an agreement on social security relating to Social Security Contributions in New Delhi on Tuesday. The agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other’s territories for periods of up to 36 months.

The Agreement was signed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri for the Indian side and by the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron for the UK side.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has been entering into bilateral Social Security Agreements (SSAs) with other countries in order to protect the interests of Indian professionals/skilled workers working abroad for short durations and enhance the competitiveness of Indian companies.

It may be recalled that at the time of signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the United Kingdom in July 2025, both governments had committed to concluding an agreement on social security.

"The Agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other’s territories for periods of up to 36 months. The Agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of the employees on short-term overseas assignments. This will enhance India-UK partnerships in the service sector, leveraging the high skills and innovative service sectors of both countries," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The Agreement forms part of India's trade deal with the UK and shall come into effect together with the CETA, planned for implementation during the first half of the current year," it added.

The MEA detailed that the signed agreement will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs and the website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the information of the stakeholders so that they can secure Certificates of Coverage (CoC) to avoid making double social security contributions.

According to the UK foreign ministry, a reciprocal Double Contributions Convention (DCC) will support business and trade by ensuring that employees moving between the UK and India, and their employers, will only be liable to pay social security contributions in one country at a time. The DCC will also ensure that employees temporarily working in the other country will continue paying social security contributions in their home country, preventing the fragmentation of their social security record.

"Signed the DCC treaty with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today. This reciprocal agreement strengthens ties between our two countries and complements our FTA, which will boost bilateral trade by £25.5bn. Looking forward to supporting businesses to use the deal once it’s entered into force," Cameron posted on X after the signing of the agreement.



