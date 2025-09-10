India and US are close friends, says PM Modi; leaders upbeat about upcoming trade discussions

“We are close friends and natural partners. I am sure that India US trade talks will open new doors of opportunity in India-US relations,” PM Modi Donald Trump tweeted on X.

“I also look forward to speaking to President Trump. Our teams are working hard to conclude these negotiations at the earliest. Together we will move towards a brighter and prosperous future for our citizens,” he added.

In turn, the American leader reposted on Truth Social a screenshot of PM Modi’s X update.

He had a few hours earlier, after which Trump, made a similar post.

Trump’s Wednesday announcement came hours after he posted that the two countries are making good Modi Trump partnership. “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States are continuing our negotiations to reduce the barriers to trade between our two great countries. I will be speaking to my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I know that Modi Trump friendship will be successful for both countries,” the US President said in a post on Truth Social.

Washington last month announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods as well as an additional 25% tariff on Russian oil imported into India, in effect doubling the duties to 50%. In recent days, however, Trump has attempted to roll back his aggressive posture. Last week at the Oval Office, Trump referred to Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and said that they would “always be friends”, brushing aside earlier tensions. “There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion. We’ll always be friends,” he said, but added that India importing oil from Russia was a “big problem”.

The leaders’ Wednesday public remarks are likely an attempt at rolling back the public acrimony over the tariffs and geopolitical differences, after having revealed major differences on India US relations issues ranging from India’s energy trade with Russia.