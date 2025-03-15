India backs steps to boost labour welfare, quality jobs at ILO meet in Geneva

Geneva: India came out strongly in favour of advancing labour welfare, quality employment and social justice worldwide at a meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) being held here from March 10 to March 20.

The Indian delegation, led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, made several interventions on key issues, showcasing India's achievements, learnings and perspectives to advance the shared agenda of promoting labour welfare, social justice and quality employment generation globally.

Social protection, responsible business conduct, living wages, AI and future of work, and fair global migration emerged as key areas of India-ILO collaboration.

The ILO’s 353rd Governing Body meeting brings together representatives from governments, workers and employers, to discuss crucial matters relating to the world of work and the governance of ILO.

India extended its support to ILO on the organisation of the UN led Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar later this year, as it aims at reinforcing the social dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Social Development.

India’s inspiring progress in promoting social justice and development was highlighted, as India has doubled its social protection coverage to 48.8 per cent, increasing the average global social protection coverage by over 5 per cent.

The contribution of India’s flagship institutions and schemes such as EPFO (7.37 crore contributing members), ESIC (14.4 crore beneficiaries), e-Shram Portal (30.6 crore registered unorganised members), PM Jan Arogya Yojana (60 crore beneficiaries) and Targeted PDS (food security to 81.35 crore beneficiaries) was acknowledged in this context,

India, as one of the largest countries of origin of migrant workers and recipient of highest remittances, reiterated its support for greater global cooperation in promoting well-managed, skills-based migration pathways.

ILO was urged to enhance efforts towards generating global momentum for securing social protection and rights for migrant workers through bilateral labour migration and social security agreements. Support was extended for ILO’s proposal to convene the first Tripartite Global Forum on Migration under the ILO based Global Coalition for Social Justice, by India as a leading partner of the Global Coalition.

India also reaffirmed its commitment towards playing a leading role towards ensuring a planet free of harm from chemicals and waste, safeguarding workers, communities and the environment. The actions being undertaken by ILO in the follow up to the Bonn Declaration were acknowledged.

Besides, the Indian team also highlighted key initiatives taken by the country towards safeguarding the health and safety of workers and communities including Factories Act, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code and the capacity-building measures under the Viksit Bharat 2047 Action Plan towards ensuring workplace safety in Major Accident Hazardous (MAH) units.

The Indian delegation also held several bilateral discussions with the Director General and senior experts of ILO, and representatives of other countries on labour and employment matters of keen interest to India.

Sumita Dawra met Gilbert F. Houngbo, the DG-ILO and congratulated him for his flagship initiative the Global Coalition for Social Justice, which has emerged as a robust platform for global collaboration to promote social justice. She also reiterated the need for ILO to consider in-kind benefits while assessing social protection coverage.

This assumes significance as India has commenced a State Specific Data Pooling exercise in collaboration with ILO to get a more accurate assessment of India’s social protection coverage.

DG-ILO appreciated India for playing a leading role in the Global Coalition by championing the key Coalition intervention “Responsible business for sustainable and inclusive societies,” and successfully organising the first ever “Regional Dialogue on Social Justice” at New Delhi last month.

“This has inspired other countries to enhance their contribution to the coalition’s agenda,” he remarked.

Houngbo invited India to participate pro-actively in the upcoming Annual Forum on Social Justice, and showcase best practices of Indian industry in terms of Responsible Business Conduct, payment of Living Wages, and harnessing AI for a socially just Future of Work.

The DG also expressed his appreciation for India’s first ever voluntary financial support to ILO towards conduct of a feasibility study on development of international reference classification of occupations by ILO and OECD. This India led initiative will facilitate in galvanising global employment opportunities for Indian youth through benchmarking, and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications. Development of the international classification is a historic commitment made by the G20 leaders under India’s G20 presidency of 2023.

India also discussed future collaborations in pipeline with ILO on shared priorities including determination and operationalisation of living wages, gig and platform workers’ welfare and decent work in value chains.

India backs steps to boost labour welfare, quality jobs at ILO meet in Geneva