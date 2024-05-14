INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pakistan's nuclear power: Will make pak wear bangles says PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders "cowards" who were "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power" and asserted that India would make the neighbouring country wear bangles if it was not wearing any.

Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that Pakistan has atom bombs and was not wearing bangles. "The INDIA bloc has leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power...They (leaders) say that Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make that country wear bangles. Now they (Pakistan) need 'atta' (flour). They also don't have electricity. I didn't know that they do not even have an adequate supply of bangles," the PM asserted while taking a jibe at the opposition leaders.

"Just imagine what type of a mess we would get to see if the bloc's plan to have a different PM, every year, for five years, succeeds. However, they are a motley group that is bound to fail," he said.

During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried," said Modi. Later, Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening. He is set to file his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.