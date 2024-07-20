India bloc organises ‘Aakrosh March’ in Patna

Patna: The INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), organised a protest march called the ‘Aakrosh March’ in Patna against Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over poor law and order situation in the state on Saturday.

The leaders and workers from RJD, Congress, and left parties participated in the march while carrying posters, banners, and flags of their respective parties.

The protest was initiated in response to the rising crime incidents including the murder of Jitan Sahani, father of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani. For the opposition, the murder of Jitan Sahani has become a focal point for criticising the Nitish Kumar government.

The march began at Income Tax Square and proceeded towards the district magistrate's office via Dak Bungalow Chowk.

Despite police barricades at Income Tax Square, the protestors broke through and reached Dak Bungalow Chowk, where heavy police barricades prevented their further progress, resulting in a scuffle between the supporters and the police.

Eventually, officials allowed one representative from each political party to proceed to the district magistrate's office, where they handed over a memorandum to Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

Akhilesh Singh, the state president of the Congress, criticised the state government's silence on the rising crime incidents.

“The state government is silent on the rising crime incidents in Bihar. They are holding high-level meetings but the crime incidents are not stopping. We will seek answers during the upcoming monsoon session in the Assembly,” he said.

Ritu Jaiswal, the RJD leader who contested the Lok Sabha election from Sheohar, said, “When the father of a leading politician is not secure in Bihar, how can a common people be safe? itish Kumar has no right to sit on the chair of the Chief Minister.”



