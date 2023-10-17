INDIA block will adopt Raj, K'taka, & Chhattisgarh models of governance at Centre: Rahul

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Congress-ledINDIA block will adopt Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh models of governance after it comes to power at the Centre.

The Congress leader was interacting with the media in Aizawl.

He said while Rajasthan's Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover is best in the world, the five social security schemes in Karnataka and farmers' and small and medium schemes in Chhattisgarh are the best in the country.

"Our governments and leaders in these states work with a different vision," he stated.

The Congress wants decentralisation of power, while the BJP and RSS aim for its centralisation to control the states.

"They want one religion, language and culture. We want all cultures, all religions and all languages to be protected. BJP has been trying to capture all institutions of the country. RSS believes in one ideology, we do not accept this," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the INDIA block represents 60 per cent of India. "Since Mahatma Gandhi’s period we have been protecting all religions, cultures and languages. We have been fighting against the RSS since it was founded in 1920."

He said that the GST, demonetisation, and farm laws are designed to help Adani and big businessmen and to destroy the small and medium industries, which are the backbone of the Indian economy.

The Lok Sabha member from Kerala’s Wayanad said that the BJP destroyed the banking system in India and gave huge benefits to Adani and big businessmen depriving the small and medium industries and enterprises.

On the dynasty politics in BJP, the Congress leader said that many of the BJP leaders' children, including that of Union Minister Anurag Thakur are in politics.

"There is a general tendency to project the Congress as a marginalised party but we smashed the BJP in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and several other states. We would win in every single state -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, where election processes are going on," he claimed.

He said that the BJP controls the media like other constitutional bodies and institutions of India.

"Congress party laid the foundation of the country and has a track record of protecting the ethos of the country. Our resolution on Palestine-Israel is very clear - we are against violence, anybody who kills innocent is a crime," he pointed out.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in poll-bound Mizoram on a two-day visit on Monday and participated in a two km long padyatra from the state capital's Chanmari town area to the Raj Bhawan. In the evening, he interacted with students at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium in Aizawl.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Congress leader before returning to Delhi via Tripura capital Agartala would address an election rally in Lunglei.