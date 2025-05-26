India broke free from ‘decades of shackles’ since 2014: PM Modi

On the 10th anniversary of his first swearing-in as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi returned to his home state, Gujarat, for a two-day visit, evoking strong nationalist sentiment and invoking the legacy of tribal pride and asserting that India broke free from “decades of shackles” since 2014.

Addressing a massive gathering in Dahod after a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara, PM Modi launched a fierce attack on his political opponents and hailed the spirit of “New India” under his leadership.

After the success of the Sindoor Samman Yatra in Vadodara, where PM Modi greeted crowds and met the family of martyr Colonel Sophia, the Prime Minister arrived in Dahod to an overwhelming reception.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed him on stage, while dignitaries and local citizens chanted slogans in support of PM Modi.

In a symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a statue of freedom fighter and tribal icon Lord Birsa Munda, reinforcing the region’s tribal identity and heritage.

PM Modi was also gifted a commemorative photo frame of Operation Sindoor, a covert military operation he later described as a testament to India’s fearless military resolve.

The highlight of the visit was the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone and dedicating development works worth Rs 24,000 crore to the nation. Among these is the much-anticipated Railway Production Unit in Dahod, which will produce locomotive engines under the “Made in Dahod” initiative.

The Rs 20,000 crore project aims to boost employment and turn the tribal region into a hub of industrial innovation.

In a speech laced with emotions, PM Modi reminded the crowd of the historic day a decade ago when he was sworn in as Prime Minister.

“Exactly ten years ago, I took oath as the Prime Minister of the country. Today, in 2024, I appear before you again, blessed by the love and trust of 140 crore Indians,” he said, drawing loud applause.

He claimed that India had broken free from “decades of shackles” since 2014 and was now moving forward in every sector.

“We are now hoisting the Tricolour not just in the skies, but also pulling it out of the darkness of despair into the light of faith,” he declared.

The Prime Minister also delivered strong words aimed at his political adversaries, invoking Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission. It’s a reflection of our emotions. Those who mastermind terror can’t even imagine what it means to confront Modi,” he said to thunderous cheers.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said, “When we saw those images, our blood boiled. The terrorists didn’t just attack our soldiers — they challenged 140 crore Indians. And I did what the country had entrusted me to do as Pradhan Sevak.”

PM Modi recalled that on the night of May 6, Indian armed forces located nine terrorist camps across the border and destroyed them within just 22 minutes, a military feat he described as “unseen by the world in decades.”