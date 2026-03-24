India Calls All-Party Meeting On Iran–US Conflict Amid Political Tensions

The Indian government has convened an all-party meeting on March 25 to deliberate on the ongoing Iran–US conflict and its wider implications. The move comes in response to mounting criticism from opposition parties regarding India’s position on the escalating tensions and the recent address by Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting is set to take place at 5 pm within the Parliament complex. It follows a high-level review chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attended by senior military officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, along with DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat.

During his recent speech in Parliament, PM Modi addressed the conflict, assuring that India is actively working to reduce its impact. He strongly criticised disruptions to commercial shipping and activities in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them unacceptable. He also emphasised India’s diplomatic outreach, stating that the country has engaged with key global stakeholders and urged de-escalation.

Despite these remarks, opposition leaders expressed dissatisfaction, accusing the Prime Minister of avoiding a direct condemnation of the alleged US-Israel actions that triggered the crisis. Congress described his speech as overly self-congratulatory, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the delayed response and questioned the government’s handling of the situation.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the challenges posed by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, particularly its impact on the supply of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers. However, he assured that the government is taking comprehensive steps to maintain essential supplies, including LPG, and is implementing short-, medium-, and long-term strategies to safeguard the economy.

Amid the disruptions, several Indian-flagged vessels have successfully navigated the Strait and are en route to Indian ports. LPG carriers from the UAE and a crude oil tanker from Saudi Arabia are expected to arrive in the coming days, helping ease immediate supply concerns.