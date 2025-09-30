India calls for urgent lifestyle shift on World Heart Day

New Delhi: On World Heart Day, voices from the government, medical fraternity, and public figures united in urging Indians to adopt healthier lifestyles to combat the rising threat of cardiovascular diseases—especially among the youth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the world’s leading cause of death, claiming an estimated 19.8 million lives in 2022 alone, according to the WHO. These accounted for 32% of all global deaths, with heart attacks and strokes responsible for 85% of the toll — highlighting the urgent need for prevention, early detection, and accessible care.

The union Health Ministry advised citizens to follow six heart-healthy habits: eat nutritious food, cut salt, quit tobacco, maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol, and exercise. “Let us foster a heart-healthy community,” it posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this call: “May we all pledge to keep our hearts healthy with regular exercise and a balanced diet to gift ourselves and our loved ones happier lives.” At the same time, union Health Minister JP Nadda said, “…By adopting healthy lifestyles, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall well-being. Observing this day inspires communities to prioritise early detection, timely treatment, and heart-friendly habits for a longer, healthier life.”

Healthcare professionals issued a warning, saying heart disease is no longer an ailment confined to old age. Yatharth Tyagi, Director of Yatharth Group of Hospitals, sounded a cautionary note on the rising incidence of heart disease among youth as he said that as part of nationwide observances, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitals organised a community event.

Titled “Chalta Rahe Mera Dil” in Delhi, actor Bhumi Pednekar championed cardiovascular fitness and healthy living.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of the hospital’s state-of-the-art Philips Azurion Cardiac Catheterisation Lab—the first of its kind in North and West Delhi—aimed at offering comprehensive interventional cardiac procedures under one roof.

Pednekar highlighted the impact of small lifestyle changes, saying, “Small changes, like regular walking, can go a long way.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said, “the risk of cardiovascular disease can be reduced by eating a healthier diet, increasing physical activity, quitting tobacco and reducing alcohol.”

“We are seeing serious heart conditions in people in their 20s and 30s,” said Dr. Shantanu Singhal of Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, citing a 30–40% rise in young heart attack cases.

“Strong hearts build strong lives. Prioritise wellness, manage stress, and never skip health check-ups—because every heartbeat counts,” said social activist and BJP Mahila Morcha National Executive Member Dr. Padma Veerapaneni while former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressed the importance of lifestyle changes and routine screenings in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

DK Shivakumar, Congress leader from Karnataka, noted, “This day reminds us to care for the most vital part of our lives and make health a priority. Small steps like regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress-free living can go a long way in keeping our hearts healthy. Let us value every heartbeat and protect it with conscious choices.” “Heart disease is largely preventable. Early diagnosis, healthy living, and public education can curb this alarming trend,” agreed Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Noida, while Dr V Mohan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, added, “A healthy heart is a happy heart! This #WorldHeartDay, make small changes that protect your heart and your life. Eat smart, stay active, and manage your diabetes.”