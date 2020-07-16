India-China agrees to focus on liberation at Ladakh friction points

New Delhi: After the intense Corps Commander level meeting between India and China, troops from both sides have agreed on continuing with the temporary freeze on patrolling at the areas of friction between the two armies. Both sides have agreed that there is no hurry and the focus should be to ensure disengagement of troops at the friction points in Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese troops have also agreed on full disengagement at the two patrol points in Galwan and Gogra while partial disengagement has been agreed on Hot Springs and Pangong Tso areas. According to sources, disengagement at these two points are likely in the coming days.

A review of all the friction areas was done in the Corps Commander level meeting on Wednesday. The military leaders have agreed to focus on the friction areas and de-escalation will be taken up at the other areas where large build ups continue.

Sources also said that the Indian military has conveyed a clear message to the Chinese army that status quo stake must be restored in eastern Ladakh and it will have to follow all mutually agreed protocols for border management to bring back peace and silence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).