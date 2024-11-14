  • Menu
India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal

India-China Defence Ministers To Meet Following Historic LAC Disengagement Deal
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese counterpart Dong Jun at ADMM-Plus, marking first defence talks since eastern Ladakh disengagement agreement and joint border patrols.
  • The meeting follows recent positive developments in bilateral relations, including the implementation of joint patrols at previously contentious areas of Demchok and Depsang.

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet with China's Defence Minister Dong Jun during the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM-Plus) gathering. This marks the first defence-level interaction since the recent breakthrough in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting follows recent positive developments in bilateral relations, including the implementation of joint patrols at previously contentious areas of Demchok and Depsang. Both nations have established a weekly coordinated patrolling system to maintain stability along the border, addressing tensions that emerged after the 2020 Galwan Valley incident.

A major breakthrough occurred on October 21 when India and China reached an agreement on LAC patrolling protocols, effectively working toward resolving the military standoff that began with the June 2020 clashes. The ADMM-Plus conference, which brings together defence ministers from eight nations including Australia, Japan, Russia, and the United States, provides a platform for this crucial bilateral meeting.

The upcoming talks build on previous diplomatic engagements, including the April 2023 meeting in Delhi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit with then-Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, and the 2020 Moscow meeting with General Wei Fenghe following the Galwan Valley confrontation that resulted in casualties on both sides.

