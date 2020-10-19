India-China to have 8th round of talks next week 

The eighth round of India-China military and diplomatic level talks is expected to take place next week to discuss disengagement in Ladakh even as armies of the two countries prepare for snow and winter deployment along the 1,597km Line of Actual Control.

According to senior officials, both sides are not impatient over a resolution on the friction points but have decided to keep the dialogue channels open at both military commander and diplomatic levels. The talks are also aimed at preventing any vertical escalation on the friction points either due to an accident or aggressiveness of an individual commander.

While the Peoples Liberation Army has proposed that both sides withdraw armoured and artillery units as part of de-escalation first and then go for dis-engagement of infantry, the Indian side is very clear that armoured units cannot be withdrawn as it will give advantage to the adversary due to terrain and capability.