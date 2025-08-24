India-China To Hold Lt General-Level Talks After Tianjin Meet, Step Toward Reducing Border Tensions

India and China are preparing to hold Lt General-level border talks as part of efforts to normalize ties, with the announcement expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31–September 1. The dialogue is aimed at reducing friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and resuming broader military and civil exchanges, including air services.

The decision to upgrade talks from Corps Commander level to Lt General–Major General rank was taken during the 24th round of Special Representative discussions on August 19. Meetings are planned for Chushul, Nathu La, and Kibuthoo or Yangtze, covering the western, middle, and eastern sectors. Currently, such dialogue is limited to the 14th Corps Commander of the Indian Army and the Xinjiang Military Division of the PLA in Ladakh.

Experts say that if senior-level military talks occur regularly—up to six times a year—most ground-level disputes along the LAC could be resolved in real time, paving the way for more stable ties between the two Asian powers.

The push for normalization comes at a time when both India and China are under pressure from Washington’s tariff regime. India faces a 25% hike in tariffs on August 27, while China is already dealing with a 54% tariff, with only temporary relief.

During their August 19 meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly discussed how both countries are being unfairly targeted by the US. Analysts note that while India remains cautious about its convergence with Beijing, Washington’s tariff measures and criticism over Ukraine have soured perceptions in New Delhi. The additional US tariff, effective August 27, is expected to further strain India-US relations.

The move to strengthen military dialogue, alongside the Modi-Xi summit in Tianjin, marks a significant step in resetting India-China relations nearly a year after both leaders agreed in Kazan (October 2024) to steer ties back toward normalcy.