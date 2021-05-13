India clocks 3.62 lakh fresh cases, 4,120 Covid deaths

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 3,62,727 new Covid cases and 4,120 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while on Friday last, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.



In the past 21 days India's daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.



India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,37,03,665 with 37,10,525 active cases and 2,58,317 deaths so far.



According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,52,181 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,97,34,823 being cured from Covid till date.



The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,72,14,256 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 18,94,991 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,94,48,585 samples have been tested up to May 12 for Covid-19. Of these 18,64,594 samples were tested on Wednesday.

