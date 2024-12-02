India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Tripura Amid Hindu Protection Protests

India officially condemned a security breach at Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Agartala, Tripura, where approximately 50 protesters entered the premises during demonstrations against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and alleged attacks on Hindu minorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that diplomatic properties must remain protected and announced enhanced security measures for Bangladesh's diplomatic missions across India. This incident occurs amid escalating tensions over minority protection in Bangladesh, with India recently expressing concern about targeted attacks on Hindus.

On November 29, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to protect minorities, stating that reports of violence couldn't be dismissed as mere media exaggeration. Bangladesh responded by calling these allegations unfounded, maintaining that religious harmony prevails in their country.

The incident has added another layer to ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two nations regarding minority rights and security concerns.