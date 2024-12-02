Live
- Driving Change: Nikhil Singla on Leading a Groundbreaking Digital Transformation
- India Faces Consequences After Bangladesh Mission Breach in Tripura: A Deeply Regrettable Incident
- Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project
- Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon
- Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter
- High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2
- Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
- Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'
- Trump’s Second Term Could Challenge Highly Skilled Indian Immigrants, Says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
- OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Global Debut and Release Date Set for January 2025
Just In
India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Tripura Amid Hindu Protection Protests
India addresses diplomatic breach at Bangladesh mission in Agartala during protests over Hindu monk's arrest, while raising broader concerns about minority protection in Bangladesh.
India officially condemned a security breach at Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Agartala, Tripura, where approximately 50 protesters entered the premises during demonstrations against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and alleged attacks on Hindu minorities.
The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that diplomatic properties must remain protected and announced enhanced security measures for Bangladesh's diplomatic missions across India. This incident occurs amid escalating tensions over minority protection in Bangladesh, with India recently expressing concern about targeted attacks on Hindus.
On November 29, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to protect minorities, stating that reports of violence couldn't be dismissed as mere media exaggeration. Bangladesh responded by calling these allegations unfounded, maintaining that religious harmony prevails in their country.
The incident has added another layer to ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two nations regarding minority rights and security concerns.