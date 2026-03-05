India Condoles Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Foreign Secretary Meets Iranian Envoy

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday conveyed condolences on behalf of the Indian government over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. During his visit to the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, Misri signed the condolence book and expressed sympathies following the leader’s passing.

Ali Khamenei, who served as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989, was reportedly killed in a joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel in the early hours of February 28. He was 86 years old at the time of his death.

Representing the Government of India, Misri met the Iranian envoy and extended condolences for the loss of the country’s top leader. The gesture marked a formal diplomatic response from New Delhi following the development.

Further updates on the situation are expected as more details emerge.