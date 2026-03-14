India Confirms National Deaths in Oman Drone Strike

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the tragic deaths of two Indian nationals following a drone attack in Sohar, Oman, on March 13. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that ten other Indians were injured when an Iranian-launched drone crashed into an industrial zone.

This incident marks the first land-based Indian fatalities in the conflict. India has since entered a high state of diplomatic urgency, with the "Mission in Oman" working to repatriate the deceased and secure the safety of the millions of Indian expats living in the Gulf. The strike on Oman, a traditionally neutral mediator, highlights the shrinking "safe zones" in the region.

The drones, reportedly launched from Iranian territory, struck an industrial zone near the port. New Delhi has issued a "Level 4" travel advisory for the entire Gulf region, and Prime Minister Modi is reportedly in emergency talks with regional leaders to secure the "safe passage" of millions of Indian expatriates currently working in the line of fire.

The human cost of this conflict is spreading far beyond the borders of the primary combatants.