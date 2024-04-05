India Denies Allegations Of Targeted Assassinations In Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs has vehemently refuted claims made in a foreign media report suggesting that India conducted targeted assassinations in Pakistan. Describing the allegations as "false and malicious propaganda," the ministry emphasized that targeted killings in other countries are not part of India's government policy, as previously stated by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.



**Overview of the Allegations**

The report by The Guardian cited intelligence operatives from both India and Pakistan, alleging that India's intelligence agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), carried out 20 targeted killings on foreign soil. These alleged actions were purportedly part of a strategy to combat terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

**Specific Claims and Response**



According to the report, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. The report further claimed that targeted assassinations surged in 2023, with sources in Pakistan accusing India of involvement in approximately 15 suspected deaths, mostly carried out by unknown gunmen.



The report also alleged that Indian intelligence sleeper cells, primarily based in the United Arab Emirates, orchestrated these killings. Additionally, recent claims by Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, further fueled the allegations.



**Sources of Inspiration and Analysis**



Quoting an Indian intelligence operative, the report suggested that India drew inspiration from intelligence agencies such as Israel's Mossad and Russia's KGB, which have been associated with extrajudicial killings abroad. The operative reportedly cited the case of Jamal Khashoggi's murder in 2018 as a reference point for RAW officials.



**India-Pakistan Relations**



The strained relationship between India and Pakistan has persisted due to issues such as terrorism sponsorship, alleged sheltering of India's declared terrorists, and the disputed territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, there have been expressions of hope for improved bilateral ties, with Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stating prospects for betterment post-India's general elections.



In contrast, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted significant improvements in India's relations with all neighbors except China and Pakistan.



**Conclusion**

The allegations of targeted assassinations in Pakistan have sparked controversy and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. While India vehemently denies the accusations, the situation underscores the complexities of regional security dynamics and the ongoing challenges in Indo-Pakistani relations.