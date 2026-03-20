India denounces strikes on gas hubs

New Delhi: As fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs triggered global concerns, India on Thursday said the strikes are "unacceptable and need to cease" even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to top leaders of Oman, France and Malaysia, emphasising the urgency to restore peace in the volatile region.

New Delhi described the attacks on the gas infrastructure as "deeply disturbing" and that assaults will only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy market globally. Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his media briefing.

As concerns mounted over the escalating situation in West Asia, PM Modi spoke to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In his conversation with the Omani Sultan, Modi also spoke about the need for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically key shipping lane.

"India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Modi said. Following his phone conversation with Macron, Modi said there is an "urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy".

After speaking to Ibrahim, Modi said: "We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy."