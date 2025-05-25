India Detects Two More New Covid Variants Under WHO Monitoring Amid Rising Cases

India has identified two new Covid-19 variants, LF.7 and NB.1.8.1, as reported by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) on May 25, 2025. These variants, detected amid a slight uptick in cases across several cities, are currently classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Variants Under Monitoring, not Variants of Concern or Interest. One case of NB.1.8.1 was found in Tamil Nadu in April, while four LF.7 cases were reported in Gujarat in May.

The dominant variant in India remains JN.1, constituting 53% of tested samples, followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron sublineages (20%). Although WHO considers NB.1.8.1 a low global health risk, its spike protein mutations (A435S, V445H, T478I) may enhance transmissibility and immune evasion. The variants are reportedly driving case surges in China and parts of Asia.

As of May 19, India recorded 257 active Covid cases, with Kerala reporting 273 cases in May alone, followed by Delhi (23 new cases), Andhra Pradesh (4), Telangana (1), and Bengaluru, where a nine-month-old tested positive. Most cases are mild and managed at home. Maharashtra has seen 257 positive cases from 7,144 tests this year, with 93 new cases in the last two days, primarily in Mumbai (47), Pune (30), Navi Mumbai (7), Thane (3), and Nagpur (6). The state currently has 166 active cases.

Recent Covid-related deaths include an 84-year-old with comorbidities in Bengaluru and a 21-year-old with diabetic ketoacidosis in Thane, Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported four deaths this year, all involving patients with severe coexisting conditions like cancer and nephrotic syndrome.

A review meeting, led by the Director General of Health Services and involving experts from the National Centre for Disease Control and ICMR, assessed the situation. The Union Health Secretary also reviewed the national scenario on May 24, noting that cases are concentrated in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Health authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely.