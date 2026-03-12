India Discusses Energy Security With Iran Amid Strait Of Hormuz Tensions, Details Kept Confidential

India has confirmed that it held discussions with Iran regarding energy security and maritime movement as concerns grow over possible disruptions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. However, the government has refrained from sharing detailed information about the talks.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, had multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart in recent days.

According to the spokesperson, the discussions primarily focused on issues related to India’s energy security and the safe movement of shipping in the region. However, he added that it would be “premature” to reveal additional details about the dialogue at this stage.

Jaiswal confirmed that the two ministers spoke three times, with the most recent conversation specifically addressing the impact of regional tensions on oil supplies and maritime routes used by Indian vessels.

The talks come at a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about the safety of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but extremely important waterway that handles a significant share of the world’s crude oil and natural gas trade.

For India, which is one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil, uninterrupted access to this route is critical for maintaining stable energy supplies. Any disruption in the strait could significantly impact global oil markets and push up fuel prices.

The Indian government has been closely monitoring developments in the region and maintaining diplomatic engagement with key stakeholders to ensure the safety of its energy shipments and maritime operations.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of global concern after escalating tensions between Iran and a coalition led by United States and Israel. The conflict has raised fears that the crucial maritime corridor could face restrictions or disruptions, potentially affecting global oil supplies.

Given that a large portion of India’s crude imports pass through this route, New Delhi has intensified diplomatic outreach to safeguard its energy interests while also exploring alternative sources of oil to reduce potential risks.

While India has acknowledged engaging with Iran on issues related to energy security and shipping, officials have chosen to remain cautious about revealing specifics of the discussions. The government’s measured response highlights the sensitivity of the situation as New Delhi seeks to balance diplomatic engagement with regional stability and the protection of its energy lifelines.