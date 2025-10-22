India Elevates Kabul Technical Mission To Full Embassy Following Taliban Foreign Minister’s Visit

India has upgraded its diplomatic mission in Kabul to a full embassy after Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi.

The move strengthens India’s engagement with Afghanistan while maintaining its stance of not formally recognizing the Taliban regime.

India announced on Tuesday the elevation of its diplomatic mission in Kabul from a technical team to a full-fledged embassy, deepening engagement with the Taliban government without granting it formal recognition. The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs, shortly after Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi completed his visit to India—the first by a senior Taliban leader.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, following talks with Muttaqi on October 10, had signaled India’s intent to upgrade its presence in Afghanistan. India had closed all its missions in 2021 after the Taliban took power but reopened a technical office in June 2022 led by a mid-level diplomat.

According to the official statement, the embassy’s restoration “underscores India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and contributing to Afghanistan’s development, humanitarian aid, and capacity-building efforts.” The embassy will be led by a chargé d’affaires, as India continues to withhold formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime.

Muttaqi’s visit marked a pivotal step in bilateral ties, as he confirmed Afghanistan would soon send its diplomats to New Delhi. He also assured that Afghan territory would not be used against other nations, amid rising tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

