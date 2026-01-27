European leaders were present with PM Modi following the flowery paeans to PM Modi at Raj Ghat before in the morning. They'll then travel to Mumbai Raj Bhavan to 16th PM Modi and European Union Leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were the main guests at Indian's celebrations for the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi together with their spouses on Saturday.

India and the European Union will essay a major Free Trade Agreement after 20 times of accommodations.

In the days leading up to the signing, Modi declared that the that the India EU Free Trade Agreement is the "mother of all trade agreements". Modi said it would bring jobs to the country's 1.4 billion citizens, and millions of others across Europe.