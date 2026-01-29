India-EU Free Trade Pact To Spur Growth And Open New Markets, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the free trade agreement between India and the European Union reflects the aspirations of a confident and ambitious India, and will play a key role in expanding markets and driving long-term economic growth. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, he urged Indian manufacturers to take advantage of new opportunities created by the pact.

PM Modi said India is steadily resolving long-pending challenges by focusing on long-term solutions rather than creating obstacles. He emphasised that his government’s approach is centred on people, ensuring welfare schemes reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level instead of remaining confined to official files.

Highlighting the India-EU FTA, the Prime Minister said it opens access to high-quality markets across all 27 EU member nations, offering Indian producers a major platform to expand their global footprint. He described the agreement as a step taken by a self-assured India that is emerging as a source of hope for the world.

India and the European Union earlier this week announced the conclusion of negotiations on the long-awaited trade pact, often described as the “mother of all deals”. Under the agreement, about 93 per cent of Indian exports will receive duty-free access to the EU, while European imports such as luxury cars and wines will become more affordable in India.

Finalised after nearly two decades of negotiations, the deal is expected to create a combined market of nearly two billion people, linking India, the world’s fourth-largest economy, with the EU, the second-largest economic bloc.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament, PM Modi said it reflected the confidence of 140 crore Indians and captured the aspirations of the country’s youth. He also noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, calling it a landmark moment in India’s democratic journey.