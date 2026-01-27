India, EU Seal Landmark Free Trade Pact, Call It The ‘Mother Of All Deals’

India and the European Union on Tuesday announced the conclusion of a historic free trade agreement, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailing it as the “mother of all deals”. The announcement was made during a joint statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Council President Antonio Costa, marking a major milestone in India–EU relations.

Calling India and the EU “two giants who chose a win-win partnership”, von der Leyen said the agreement would reduce nearly 4 billion euros in tariffs, offering significant relief to businesses on both sides and reinforcing global supply chains at a time of growing economic uncertainty.

Under the pact, the European Union will gradually cut import duties on 99.5 per cent of traded goods over seven years. This includes eliminating tariffs on a wide range of Indian exports such as marine products, textiles, leather goods, chemicals, rubber, base metals, and gems and jewellery. The agreement is expected to substantially deepen economic cooperation and remove long-standing trade barriers.

Von der Leyen said the deal brings together India’s scale, skills and services with Europe’s technology, capital and innovation, unlocking growth potential that neither side could achieve independently. She also highlighted its strategic importance, noting that closer cooperation would help reduce economic dependencies at a time when trade is increasingly being used as a geopolitical tool.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception during her visit as chief guest at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen described the experience as deeply moving. She said India’s growing global stature was a positive force, adding that a successful India contributes to a more stable, prosperous and secure world.

Prime Minister Modi described the pact as the largest free trade agreement in India’s history and called it a roadmap for shared prosperity. He said the deal would spur investment, foster innovation partnerships and strengthen global supply chains, while delivering tangible benefits to sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the agreement represents nearly a quarter of global GDP and about one-third of global trade, reinforcing shared commitments to democracy and the rule of law. India–EU bilateral trade crossed USD 190 billion in 2024–25, underscoring the scale and significance of the partnership.

The free trade agreement is expected to be formally signed after legal vetting by both sides, a process likely to take around six months. Negotiations for the pact began in 2007, were paused in 2013, and resumed in 2022, finally culminating in this landmark deal.