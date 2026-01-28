India-EU Trade Pact: How PM Modi Used One Message To Reach All 27 European Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once earned the tag of India’s first “social media prime minister” after his 2014 election victory. More than a decade later, that reputation was reinforced when India and the European Union finalised their long-awaited free trade agreement. Using the occasion strategically, PM Modi transformed the diplomatic breakthrough into a direct connection with people across Europe by posting about the deal in 24 official EU languages.

With a single multilingual message, the Prime Minister effectively reached audiences in all 27 EU member states. Observers described the move as a deft example of modern diplomacy, blending technology, culture, and statecraft. The timing was also significant, as both India and the EU have faced economic pressure from aggressive trade policies and high tariffs imposed by the United States under President Donald Trump.

While India has been dealing with steep tariffs and difficult negotiations with Washington, European nations have also felt the impact of confrontational trade tactics. Against this backdrop, the India-EU agreement stood out as a partnership built on mutual respect rather than coercion, the result of nearly two decades of negotiations.

PM Modi’s post on X reflected this tone. He thanked European leaders for their sustained commitment and said the agreement would deepen economic cooperation, generate opportunities, and strengthen the India-Europe partnership for the future. What drew global attention, however, was that the same message appeared in languages ranging from French and German to Greek, Polish, Portuguese, and Swedish, among others.

The gesture prompted warm responses from across Europe, with some leaders even replying in Hindi. Political analysts and diplomats praised the move as an example of people-centric diplomacy. European Commission expert Dr Cristina Vanberghen described it as a cultural handshake that made the agreement feel human rather than bureaucratic, while geopolitical analysts highlighted it as a model of effective public diplomacy in the digital age.

The trade deal itself is expected to significantly reduce tariffs on both sides. The EU will remove duties on over 90 per cent of Indian goods, particularly benefiting labour-intensive sectors. In return, India will cut or eliminate tariffs on most European exports, including a phased reduction in automobile import duties over the coming years.

As the agreement heads for legal review and formal signing, it is being seen as a win-win outcome amid global economic uncertainty. PM Modi’s multilingual outreach ensured that the milestone was not just a policy announcement, but a personal message of partnership addressed to millions across Europe.