India has 25 days of crude oil stocks, claims Centre

New Delhi: Amid turmoil in West Asia, government sources on Tuesday said India has about 25 days of crude oil and refined oil stocks, and it is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, LPG and LNG. As per the sources, there are no immediate plans to raise the prices of petrol or diesel in the country amid tensions in West Asia.

Earlier on Monday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia. The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.