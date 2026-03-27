India has 60 days of oil stocks, 1 month of LPG supplies: Govt

New Delhi: In a bid to address speculation about India’s energy stocks amidst the escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Thursday said India has so far arranged one month of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supplies through imports, with constant additional procurement ongoing.

The statement added that India has reduced its reliance on LPG imports, with India producing “much more” than it needs to import. On crude oil, the government said Indian oil companies have secured crude oil supplies that would suffice for the next 60 days, while the country is already holding 60 days of stocks.

These 60 days of current stocks, which include stocks of diesel and petrol, are an increase over the 50 days of total stocks the government had said it had at the start of the war in West Asia.

Cumulatively, India currently has a total reserve capacity of 74 days of fuel stocks, including crude oil, petrol, and diesel. “Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of what happens globally,” the statement said.

“Next two months of crude procurement has also been secured. India is completely secure for the next many months and the quantity in strategic cavern storage becomes secondary in such a supply situation.”