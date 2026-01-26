India Highlights Military Might And Cultural Diversity At 77th Republic Day Parade

India’s evolving defence strength, technological progress, and cultural diversity were on full display during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, with several regiments and unique ceremonial elements making their debut at the grand parade, officials said. Among the first-time participants were the Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies, and Bactrian camels, adding distinctive character to the event.

The Shaktiban Regiment, a newly formed artillery unit, drew particular attention as it appeared publicly for the first time. The regiment is equipped with advanced capabilities, including drones, counter-drone technology, and loitering munition systems, reflecting the Indian Army’s increasing focus on modern warfare.

A major highlight of the parade was a tri-services tableau that featured replicas of key weapon systems deployed by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor last May. The display underlined the country’s growing indigenous defence capabilities and operational preparedness.

The celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of fallen soldiers. He was later joined by other dignitaries at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the venue in the traditional buggy, accompanied by the President’s Bodyguard, the Indian Army’s senior-most regiment. She was joined by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission. Following established tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, the National Anthem was played, and a 21-gun salute was fired using indigenously developed 105 mm Light Field Guns.

As the parade progressed, the President took the salute while cultural performances unfolded, featuring nearly 2,500 artists representing every state and union territory. Around 10,000 specially invited guests from diverse backgrounds were present to witness the celebrations, marking the event as a vibrant reflection of India’s unity, heritage, and strength.