India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management 2026 kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India launched its landmark three-day India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam, positioning it as the largest global gathering dedicated to election management and democratic practices ever hosted by the country.

The event commenced with a formal reception ceremony where Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, warmly welcomed nearly 60 international delegates representing heads of election management bodies from around the world.

The grand inaugural session drew an impressive attendance of about 1,000 participants, including representatives from 42 election management bodies, ambassadors and high commissioners from 27 countries, experts from over 70 national institutions, senior officers of the Election Commission, and 36 chief electoral officers from across India's states and union territories.

In his welcoming address, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the remarkable evolution of election management bodies over recent decades.

He highlighted India's unique position as the world's largest democracy, conducting elections on an unparalleled scale across 28 states and 8 union territories for a population exceeding 1.5 billion. He underscored the immense trust citizens place in these institutions and the shared responsibility to safeguard it.

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu spoke about the centrality of the citizen in every electoral process, noting that voters participate with the belief their choices will be honoured and protected. It is the collective duty of all election management bodies worldwide to uphold this faith.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi described the conference as a vital platform that unites election administrators, researchers, students, and practitioners who approach elections from diverse perspectives, enriching institutional contributions globally.

Director General of the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), Rakesh Verma, elaborated on the conference theme under India's chairship: democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient, and sustainable world. This broad vision captures the multi-dimensional role democracy must play in addressing 21st-century challenges.

A highlight of the event was the screening of glimpses from the forthcoming docu-series “India Decides,” produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery, Arjun Nohwar, introduced the project, explaining how the series uses compelling visuals to chronicle the workings of India's electoral machinery, which handles one of the most complex mandates anywhere on the planet.

Organised by IIIDEM under the Election Commission of India, IICDEM-2026 aims to foster global dialogue on electoral best practices, innovation, transparency, and cooperation.

The conference will continue over the next two days, bringing together stakeholders to explore ways to strengthen democratic institutions worldwide.



