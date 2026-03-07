India is on verge of becoming Maoist-free: Shah

Odisha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the country is on the verge of eliminating Maoists by the end of this month, and said security forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to Pashupati in Nepal.

Addressing a function marking the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Odisha's Cuttack district, he said the force acts as a catalyst for the country's economic growth by providing security to major establishments.

"Today, I want to assure the nation that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31. Our forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati," he said.