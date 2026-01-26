India is world’s most vibrant democracy, says Raj CM on Republic Day

Jaipur: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day on Monday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence. The Chief Minister received the salute of a contingent of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), led by Company Commander Rajendra Sharma.

He extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Republic Day. Addressing the occasion, Sharma paid homage to the freedom fighters and the architects of the Indian Constitution.

He said that India is the world’s most vibrant democracy and that the Indian Constitution is the largest written constitution in the world.

The Chief Minister said that the nation’s great leaders made immense sacrifices for India’s Independence, and it is because of their dedication and commitment that citizens today enjoy the freedoms of a democratic nation.

Officers and staff of the Chief Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Residence were present during the ceremony.

The Rajasthan CM also paid tributes to martyrs at Amar Jyoti Memorial in Jaipur and remembered the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"At the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial in Jaipur, I paid heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs by laying a wreath. The sacrifice of these valiant sons of Mother India, who dedicated their lives to protecting the nation's borders, will always inspire us to serve our country. A million salutes to the valour and courage of these immortal martyrs!," he posted on his X handle.

He also shared a post on the tableau showcased on Kartavya Path on Republic Day and said, "At this year’s Republic Day Parade, Rajasthan’s magnificent tableau, based on the theme 'Rajasthan: The Golden Touch of the Desert' proudly showcased the state’s timeless glory and cultural richness.

From the exquisite Usta art of Bikaner to the soulful melodies of the Ravanahatha, the tableau presented a vivid confluence of Rajasthan’s renowned craftsmanship and distinctive traditions.

The tableau symbolised the journey towards a ‘Developed Rajasthan’, where progress moves forward hand in hand with the preservation and celebration of the state’s rich cultural heritage, said the Rajasthan Chief Minister.