India-Israel partnership built on shared values of democracy, economic resilience: Minister

Reaffirming India’s commitment to becoming a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has emphasised the growing India-Israel partnership, built on shared values of democracy, economic resilience, and technological advancement, while underlining India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and commitment to global peace and security.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session of the India-Israel Business Forum and the third India-Israel CEO Forum in New Delhi, the minister highlighted the country’s 10 key strengths in terms of 10 Ds, that define its economic potential.

Theres are Democracy – Equal opportunities for all, Demographic Dividend – A young and skilled workforce; Diversity – A multi-dimensional economy with vast opportunities; Digitisation – Rapid technological transformation; Decarbonisation – Commitment to a green economy; Determination – A workforce driven by innovation; Development – A robust policy framework for growth; Dependability – A trusted global partner; Decisive Leadership – Bold economic reforms and Demand – A thriving domestic market.

Minister Goyal also highlighted the digital prowess of India and how the country has been able to digitise very rapidly in agritech and education and in every aspect of the economy.

He emphasised that inclusive growth opens up a new set of opportunities leading to development of all regions of India. He mentioned that Israel could look upon India as a trusted and dependable partner, emphasising the role of India during the pandemic and how India has met every commitment.

Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, said that the delegation to India Israel Business Forum was the biggest ever mission to any country from Israel.

“I want to mention that there is a special friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu throughout the years with very strong government-to-government collaboration,” he mentioned.

Minister Barkat also underscored the importance of India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the India Israel Business Forum provides an opportunity to make that happen.

The India-Israel CEO Forum witnessed strategic discussions between industry leaders, policymakers and investors. The CEO Forum focused on expanding India-Israel business and trade relations.

Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Board, Israel Export Institute said that “people sometimes talk about big India and small Israel but when I look, I see two giants with India giant in size and scale and Israel giant in new ideas.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Embassy of Israel, successfully hosted the events, reinforcing the deep-rooted economic and strategic partnership between the two nations, unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and technological collaboration.