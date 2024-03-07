India-Japan Relations At A Crossroads: Balancing Act In A Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

During his three-day visit to Japan from March 6-8, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the natural alliance between India and Japan. Both countries, along with Australia and the US, are QUAD partners, collaborating to counterbalance the influence of authoritarian China in the world.

Minister Jaishankar engaged in a strategic dialogue with Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, conveying that Japan must adapt to a new India by shedding past legacies. He underscored the need for both nations to establish new rules of engagement. The bilateral relationship, he cautioned, could stagnate if Japan adopts a transactional approach and refrains from sharing advanced technology with its QUAD ally.

Despite Japanese car manufacturers being present in India for 25 years, the total car exports from Japan have not exceeded USD 5 billion. This starkly contrasts with Apple's export of nearly ₹65,000 crore worth of iPhones from its Indian manufacturing facilities in 2022-2023.

The article suggests that while both India and Japan face the challenge of an expansionist China, Japan's pacifist doctrine and reluctance to transfer technology pose hurdles in defense cooperation. Japan's conditions on military platform sales and its unwillingness to share top-end technology have hindered deals, such as the purchase of 12 amphibious search and rescue aircraft.

India, seeking to manufacture unicorn antennas and lithium-ion battery-based submarines for its navy, faces resistance from Japan in sharing top-end technology. Despite Japanese military leadership expressing interest in the proposals, Tokyo remains hesitant to facilitate such transfers.

India views Japan as a key partner in its journey toward development, urging Japan to acknowledge the transformation India has undergone in the past decade. The article highlights the evolving dynamics between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the changing geopolitical landscape.