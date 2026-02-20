India has finally joined Pax Silica. It is a new US-led AI initiative. This was done during the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Both the countries' representatives signed the agreement together. Pax Silica is focused on building secure technology supply chains for technologies like AI and semiconductors. The goal of this is to promote trust between countries and reduce dominance on each other.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke about the event. He made a comment on technology which became extremely controversial. He said that some people in the potato chips controversy only think of chips as snacks.This was understood as a government jibe at opposition AI critics while highlighting India’s focus on technology progress.

India has joined different countries which have been working with the US to shape how AI supply chains will work in the future. Officials from both sides said that India is being strategic about this AI geopolitical alliance. It will strengthen ties between the 2 countries. It will open new opportunities in semiconductor, manufacturing etc to secure AI deployment.

Experts also say the move is a key part of India technology diplomacy. It shows India is serious about playing a role in cutting-edge global tech while shaping the rules for future technology cooperation. The development is being widely discussed in AI policy news India and seen as a big step in broader global AI partnership 2026 efforts.