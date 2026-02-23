India Launches PRAHAAR: First National Anti-Terror Doctrine to Tackle Cross-Border, Cyber and Drone Threats

India has launched its first anti-terror policy called India anti-terror doctrine PRAHAAR. This new plan, known as the PRAHAAR doctrine India, is part of the India national security policy 2026. It is made to protect the country from different types of terror threats in a better and more organised way.

The policy is mainly based on border threats in India. It means that India can be in danger due to countries just beside it. This policy also talks about cyber attacks, hacking of Indian security etc. The government says online platforms are now a big security challenge.

Another issue in the policy is the drone threat that is faced by India. Drones can be used to supply weapons illegally. It can even carry out attacks. This new strategy includes strong monitoring, faster action against danger etc.

This move is seen as an important Indian defense policy update. It clearly explains how central and state agencies should work together to stop terror activities. The policy also focuses on preventing radicalisation and improving coordination between security forces.

Experts say this new national security doctrine India is a big step forward. It prepares the country not only for traditional attacks but also for modern threats like cybercrime and drone misuse. It is also part of wider India internal security reforms.

Overall, PRAHAAR aims to make India safer by improving planning, coordination, and quick response to any kind of terror threat.