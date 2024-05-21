Live
- Food regulator finds no trace of ethylene oxide in Indian spices
- JK Tyre clocks 56 pc jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share
- South Korea and US hold talks on defence cost sharing
- Schools shut, hospitals on alert as Pakistan sizzles at 50 degrees
- IPL 2024: Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK will overshadow bad memories of past, says father
- 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar', Congress President Kharge attacks PM Modi in poll-bound Haryana
- CAR T-Cell therapy revolutionised landscape of cancer treatment: Doctors
- Will visit Sandeshkhali after Trinamool's victory in Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee
- Telangana chief minister in Tirumala
- Porsche crash row: Fadnavis rushes to Pune police chief's office, says police acted correctly
Just In
India leads 29 nations on consumer sentiments amid resilient economy, job growth
As the Indian economy shows a lot of resilience amid an uptick in job growth, consumer sentiments went up in India in the month of May as the country continued to lead 29 countries with the highest national index score, a global survey showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi : As the Indian economy shows a lot of resilience amid an uptick in job growth, consumer sentiments went up in India in the month of May as the country continued to lead 29 countries with the highest national index score, a global survey showed on Tuesday.
According to the findings by the LSEG-Ipsos 'Primary Consumer Sentiment Index', India saw improvement in the overall sentiment, "with the upside of +0.8 percentage points".
The country, currently in the middle of Lok Sabha elections, continues to hold onto the highest national index score (67.8 percentage points) across all 29 countries covered in the monthly survey by Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally.
"India is the most buoyant market across all markets covered in the survey with a National Index score of 67.8 percentage points and we also see an upturn in consumer sentiment in May which augurs well for growth and attracting more FDI – as we see the sentiment for the economy and jobs is seeing a major boost,” the findings showed.
In an interview to NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that crores of new jobs have been created across sectors in the last 10 years.
Citing data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), PM Modi said that unemployment has halved.
"According to PLFS, more than 6 crore new jobs have been created in the six years. According to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), 6-7 lakh new jobs have been registered in the last 6 years," he said.
The latest data from SKOCH Group, India's leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues, shows that five crore jobs were generated in the last 10 years. According to the survey, the Indian economy has been showing a lot of resilience and is largely defined by domestic consumption and has been on the radar of global companies for pumping in most investments, as the country is a "highly growth-oriented market".
Among the 29 countries, India (67.8) Indonesia (63.2) and Mexico (61) are the only countries with a National Index score of 60 or higher.