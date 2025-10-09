India leads in regulating depiction of tobacco in films, TV, anti-tobacco messages: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi: India has taken the lead among global countries in regulating the depiction of tobacco across films and television, along with anti-tobacco messages, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, on Thursday.

Speaking at an event to launch the third edition of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 event, here, Patel highlighted the persistent steps taken by the government to protect citizens against tobacco-related health hazards.

“India has taken the lead in regulating the depiction of tobacco in films, television, and online platforms, ensuring that health warnings and anti-tobacco messages reach diverse audiences. To further limit tobacco’s reach, all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship are strictly prohibited -- including those for electronic cigarettes,” the MoS said.

“Large pictorial health warnings have also been mandated on all tobacco packaging, a measure recognised globally as one of the strongest,” she said.

Further, “the sale of tobacco products to minors below 18 years of age and within 100 yards of educational institutions is strictly banned. The production, sale, transport, and storage of electronic cigarettes is also completely prohibited across the country,” Patel said.

Launched in 2023, the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign aimed to protect young minds from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine.

Patel emphasised that “the aim of the campaign is not just to raise awareness but to empower our youth -- to resist peer pressure, make informed choices, and become ambassadors of a tobacco-free and addiction-free lifestyle.”

Patel stated that “tobacco consumption is a significant public health challenge and children are especially vulnerable to early experimentation with tobacco such as cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products often leading to lifelong addiction, chronic diseases and even premature deaths.”

Punya Salila Srivastava noted that almost 65 per cent of India’s population comprises young people who are susceptible to tobacco use.

She informed that the Union Government has also signed the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and brought in strict tobacco control laws like the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, to control tobacco use and protect the health and well-being of India’s youth.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that the Global Tobacco Survey has acknowledged the government’s efforts in decreasing the consumption of tobacco among people.

“The effort is to further strengthen the tobacco control initiatives through capacity building efforts and involvement of Jan Andolan”, she stated.

The Campaign represents a significant evolution in India's tobacco control efforts, designed to prevent young people from initiating tobacco use and supporting those seeking to quit.

This year's comprehensive 60-day campaign introduces innovative approaches while strengthening existing frameworks to encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle among young people across India.



