India Likely To Approve Deal For 114 Rafale Jets Ahead Of French President’s Visit

India is set to move closer to acquiring 114 Rafale fighter aircraft from France, with the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) likely to approve the proposal ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit later this month, sources said. The DAC, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to meet soon to grant Acceptance of Necessity for the high-value programme.

The proposal had already received clearance from the Defence Procurement Board last month, paving the way for the next stage of the acquisition process. If approved, the deal—estimated at around ₹3.25 lakh crore—would become one of India’s largest fighter jet procurements. The move is driven by the Indian Air Force’s pressing need to bolster its strength, with current squadron levels at about 29 against a sanctioned requirement of 42 amid growing security challenges along both western and northern borders.

The plan involves buying 114 Rafale jets, with around 18 aircraft expected to be procured in fly-away condition, while the majority would be manufactured in India. Nearly 80 per cent of the fleet is likely to be produced domestically, with indigenous content possibly reaching up to 60 per cent under the Make in India initiative. The proposed fleet would include 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants, with French manufacturer Dassault Aviation expected to partner with Indian private firms for local production.

Already inducted into the Indian Air Force, the Rafale is seen as a key force enhancer due to its advanced avionics, long-range strike capability and proven operational performance. Armed with systems such as the Meteor beyond-visual-range missile and the SCALP cruise missile, the aircraft significantly strengthens India’s air combat capabilities.

Officials indicated that once DAC approval is granted, the project will move into detailed technical and commercial negotiations, with the final structure of the deal likely to be firmed up in the coming months.