India logs 5,443 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths

Highlights

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India logged 5,443 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,429.

The active caseload at 46,342 accounts for 0.10 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,291 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,78,271. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates currently stood at 1.61 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,39,062 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.27 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.11 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

