India offers $100 billion opportunity in energy sector, PM Modi tells CEOs

New Delhi: India is advancing rapidly towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy and will play a decisive role in the global energy demand-supply balance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

In an interaction with CEOs of the global energy sector as part of the ‘India Energy Week’ (IEW) 2026, PM Modi highlighted India’s robust economic momentum, drawing attention to an investment potential of around $100 billion in exploration and production, citing investor-friendly policy reforms introduced by the government.

PM Modi also underscored the $30 billion opportunity in Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) at the meeting, attended by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi.

The Prime Minister stressed that direct feedback from global industry leaders helps "refine policy frameworks, address sectoral challenges more effectively, and strengthen India’s position as an attractive investment destination".

The CEOs also expressed strong confidence in India’s growth trajectory, conveying their interest in expanding and deepening their business presence in India, citing policy stability, reform momentum and long-term demand visibility.

The roundtable saw participation from 27 CEOs and senior corporate dignitaries.

They represented global firms like TotalEnergies, BP, Vitol, HD Hyundai, HD KSOE, Aker, LanzaTech, International Energy Forum (IEF), Excelerate, Wood Mackenzie, Trafigura, Staatsolie, Praj, ReNew, and MOL, among others.

Notably, PM Modi outlined large-scale opportunities across the broader energy value chain, including gas-based economy, refinery–petrochemical integration, and maritime and shipbuilding.

As the global energy landscape is marked by uncertainty, it also presents immense opportunities, he said.

The Prime Minister called for innovation, collaboration, and deeper partnerships, reiterating that India stands ready as a reliable and trusted partner across the entire energy value chain, further stressing that India will play a decisive role in the global energy demand-supply balance.



